Proposed smoking ban at Radcliff parks would include e-cigarette - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed smoking ban at Radcliff parks would include e-cigarettes

Posted: Updated:

The city of Radcliff is considering a ban on smoking in public parks, and it would include e-cigarettes.

The proposed smoking ban would affect all city parks and ball fields.

Park-goers have mixed reactions about making it a rule, like Thomas Skaggs, who likes to light up at the skate park.

It's something he says he enjoys with friends.

"It shouldn't be illegal or nothing like that to smoke at the skate park," he said, taking a drag on a cigarette.

But some city officials in Radcliff think otherwise.

A proposed smoking ban would include e-cigarettes and make all outdoor parks and facilities -- including playgrounds and ball fields -- tobacco-free. 

Other smokers say they'd respect any new rules. It would be up to police to enforce them.

"If I get a ticket for it, I'm not gonna go against it," Greg Barth said.

Some parents are concerned with second-hand smoke, especially with young children around.

"The smell is horrible," Mercedes Crawford said. "It makes you sick. It makes you want to throw up."

Crawford's 9-year-old daughter has asthma. She doesn't want her around smoke or thinking the habit is cool.

"When a kid is sitting by a table, and you smoke by them or you're standing with your kid at the swingset with other kids smoking a cigarette, I mean, it all comes down to common decency," Crawford said. "Walk somewhere and have your cigarette somewhere else."

City council has not yet voted to pass the smoking ban. It will be up for discussion again next month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.