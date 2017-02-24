Proposed smoking ban at Radcliff parks would include e-cigarettes

Diagnosed with cancer just days into her senior year, the last year has been a journey for Jeffersontown High School senior Abby Hill.

Juggling school, work and cancer treatments, Jeffersontown student is a lesson in determination

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

Search for missing wedding ring ends with drug arrest in southern Indiana

Hundreds of people were inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club when it caught fire on the night of May 28, 1977.

The mother of a 7-year-old boy shot and killed in West Louisville last week wants an audience with the Governor this week to discuss solutions to violence in her neighborhood.

Mother of 7-year-old shot and killed hopes to be part of solution

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The city of Radcliff is considering a ban on smoking in public parks, and it would include e-cigarettes.

The proposed smoking ban would affect all city parks and ball fields.

Park-goers have mixed reactions about making it a rule, like Thomas Skaggs, who likes to light up at the skate park.

It's something he says he enjoys with friends.

"It shouldn't be illegal or nothing like that to smoke at the skate park," he said, taking a drag on a cigarette.

But some city officials in Radcliff think otherwise.

A proposed smoking ban would include e-cigarettes and make all outdoor parks and facilities -- including playgrounds and ball fields -- tobacco-free.

Other smokers say they'd respect any new rules. It would be up to police to enforce them.

"If I get a ticket for it, I'm not gonna go against it," Greg Barth said.

Some parents are concerned with second-hand smoke, especially with young children around.

"The smell is horrible," Mercedes Crawford said. "It makes you sick. It makes you want to throw up."

Crawford's 9-year-old daughter has asthma. She doesn't want her around smoke or thinking the habit is cool.

"When a kid is sitting by a table, and you smoke by them or you're standing with your kid at the swingset with other kids smoking a cigarette, I mean, it all comes down to common decency," Crawford said. "Walk somewhere and have your cigarette somewhere else."

City council has not yet voted to pass the smoking ban. It will be up for discussion again next month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.