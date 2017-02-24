Louisville saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on snow removal with mild winter

It was not clear whether the suspect knew his victims before allegedly killing them.

“We put people in custody to keep them from being able to be under the influence,” said a judge in charge of the county's drug court. “The level of contraband coming into our jail is unacceptable.”

An Indiana Conservation Officer noticed two men near some woods looking for a lost wedding ring one of their wives threw out the window during an argument.

Hundreds of people were inside the Beverly Hills Supper Club when it caught fire on the night of May 28, 1977.

The mother of a 7-year-old boy shot and killed in West Louisville last week wants an audience with the Governor this week to discuss solutions to violence in her neighborhood.

Mother of 7-year-old shot and killed hopes to be part of solution

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after becoming lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The unusually warm weather is saving Louisville on snow removal costs.

The city has spent more than $366,000 this winter on snow removal. Last season, that expense was more than $1.5 million.

And not only is the city saving money, but the warm weather is allowing crews an early start on road repairs. City workers normally start filling potholes in March, but this winter they started in December.

“We haven't had to be out there with snow and ice," said Harold Adams, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works. "We've been able to do things like repair more potholes and repair more cracks in the road and just general road maintenance."

The city is saving on overtime costs, because employees are not plowing roads on the weekends or through the night. Salt is also in strong supply and can be put to use next winter.

City leaders say they have not decided how the extra money will be spent.

"There are always more needs than there is money to fill, and so it doesn't go wanting," Adams said. "The money gets used."

Even though some say the flakes are finished, the DPW is not convinced the winter weather is through.

