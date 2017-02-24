Louisville saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on snow remov - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville saving hundreds of thousands of dollars on snow removal with mild winter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The unusually warm weather is saving Louisville on snow removal costs.

The city has spent more than $366,000 this winter on snow removal. Last season, that expense was more than $1.5 million.

And not only is the city saving money, but the warm weather is allowing crews an early start on road repairs. City workers normally start filling potholes in March, but this winter they started in December.

“We haven't had to be out there with snow and ice," said Harold Adams, spokesperson for the Department of Public Works. "We've been able to do things like repair more potholes and repair more cracks in the road and just general road maintenance."

The city is saving on overtime costs, because employees are not plowing roads on the weekends or through the night. Salt is also in strong supply and can be put to use next winter.

City leaders say they have not decided how the extra money will be spent.

"There are always more needs than there is money to fill, and so it doesn't go wanting," Adams said. "The money gets used."

Even though some say the flakes are finished, the DPW is not convinced the winter weather is through.

