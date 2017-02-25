Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Laurel County

Posted: Updated:
(Image Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office) (Image Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Coroner tells WDRB's sister station WKYT that a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect.

Officials say a standoff between police and a man happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. at a home east of London.

The coroner says the man exchanged gunfire with sheriff's deputies. Deputies returned fire before killing the suspect, according to officials.

State police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

