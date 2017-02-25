Crews work to determine cause of apartment fire in southern Indiana

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."More >>
“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.More >>
Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.More >>
Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.More >>
The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.More >>
The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.More >>
Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.More >>
Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.More >>
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday. “Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.More >>
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Elijah Cothern who, according to the sheriff’s office, stole two cars on Saturday. “Please make sure to remove the keys and lock doors of your vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Sunday.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.More >>
Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.More >>