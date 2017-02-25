New Albany hair salon doubles as fitness studio - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany hair salon doubles as fitness studio

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- In today's world, you can workout pretty much anywhere.

But how about where you get your hair cut? One New Albany woman is making sure her clients feel good inside and out.

For more than 30 years, hairdresser Rose Koerber has stood at her hair cutting chair transforming clients one cut and color at a time. "I've had some clients since beauty school," said Koerber. "Hairdressing is the most rewarding career."

She calls cutting hair her day job, but she doesn't have to go far for her passion project. Koerber's hair salon doubles as a fitness studio. 

Before clients sit in her hair chair, they file into the back room to work on strength and flexibility. Sometimes that means equipment pulling double duty. "The walls, the back of the shampoo bowl, the back of the chair to stand and do leg exercises," said Koerber.

Although getting creative can have its drawbacks. "The hair sticks to the mat," she said.

Koerber's clients don't seem to mind. "She loves what she does and she spreads it and you want to work out and you want to work out with her," said client Andrea Meyer.

That's part of her mission. making working out accessible. "I don't think everybody is a gym person, so I think it's easier to come here for their first time," said Koerber.

To reach even more women, she's now launching a workout DVD. "My goal is to get people up (and) moving, strengthening or stretching, so they feel good," said Koerber. "You can make it work anywhere."

Koerber hopes the workouts help women feel beautiful inside and out. "You can do that with hair, you can do that in a couple of hours. But fitness might take a little longer to get that feeling," Koerber said.

Click here to learn more about Koerber's DVD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

