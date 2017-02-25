New Albany hair salon doubles as fitness studio

If Kentucky and Louisville win their NCAA baseball regionals, prepare for the biggest Bluegrass baseball moment ever.

If Kentucky and Louisville win their NCAA baseball regionals, prepare for the biggest Bluegrass baseball moment ever.

Louisville and Kentucky are one week from an epic college baseball series.

The mother of a 7-year-old boy shot and killed in West Louisville last week wants an audience with the Governor this week to discuss solutions to violence in her neighborhood.

Mother of 7-year-old shot and killed hopes to be part of solution

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

The ongoing investigation is a joint effort between the Parker County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers.

Two Louisville women and their dog are safe after they got lost while hiking in Harrison County Saturday night.

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- In today's world, you can workout pretty much anywhere.

But how about where you get your hair cut? One New Albany woman is making sure her clients feel good inside and out.

For more than 30 years, hairdresser Rose Koerber has stood at her hair cutting chair transforming clients one cut and color at a time. "I've had some clients since beauty school," said Koerber. "Hairdressing is the most rewarding career."

She calls cutting hair her day job, but she doesn't have to go far for her passion project. Koerber's hair salon doubles as a fitness studio.

Before clients sit in her hair chair, they file into the back room to work on strength and flexibility. Sometimes that means equipment pulling double duty. "The walls, the back of the shampoo bowl, the back of the chair to stand and do leg exercises," said Koerber.

Although getting creative can have its drawbacks. "The hair sticks to the mat," she said.

Koerber's clients don't seem to mind. "She loves what she does and she spreads it and you want to work out and you want to work out with her," said client Andrea Meyer.

That's part of her mission. making working out accessible. "I don't think everybody is a gym person, so I think it's easier to come here for their first time," said Koerber.

To reach even more women, she's now launching a workout DVD. "My goal is to get people up (and) moving, strengthening or stretching, so they feel good," said Koerber. "You can make it work anywhere."

Koerber hopes the workouts help women feel beautiful inside and out. "You can do that with hair, you can do that in a couple of hours. But fitness might take a little longer to get that feeling," Koerber said.

Click here to learn more about Koerber's DVD.

