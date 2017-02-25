Police say two people killed in crash in Hardin County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say two people killed in crash in Hardin County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff Police tell WDRB two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning in Hardin County.

Police Chief Jeff Cross tells WDRB the crash happened in the area of Hwy 31W and KY 434 shortly before 10 a.m.

Officials say the crash involved two vehicles.

The area is expected to be shut down for "quite some time," according to police.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

