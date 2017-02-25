Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trump says he won't attend correspondents dinner this spring

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner this spring.

In a tweet on Saturday, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!"

The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities.

Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. In recent weeks, he has accused some news outlets of publishing "fake news."

Trump has also slammed reporters for using anonymous sources. His frustration includes reports describing contacts between his campaign advisers and Russian intelligence agents, which the White House has disputed. Yet members of his staff regularly demand anonymity when talking to reporters.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

