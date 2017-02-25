Tensions flare over neighborhood schools bill at Fern Creek town hall meeting

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

1 dead, at least 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Tensions flared Saturday morning at a town hall meeting to discuss the neighborhood schools bill.

Phones were out and signs were raised that read "Black Students Matter" during a discussion with lawmakers at the Fern Creek Library.

“We cannot go back prior to 1975 in Jefferson County. We have got to have integrated schools,” said concerned parent Amy Shir, who lives in eastern Jefferson County.

At issue is House Bill 151. Its purpose is to allow students to go to the school closest to their home.

“It gives a child a first chance to go to a neighborhood school if that's what they choose. It does not mandate anything,” said Rep. Kevin Bratcher, the bill’s sponsor.

But some worry the bill would push back racial progress.

“That is unacceptable for our poor black students that are living in segregated neighborhoods. They will not have access to the equal opportunities that the families, where I live on the east end, have,” Shir said.

Although the bill does not affect magnet or traditional schools, concerns were raised over magnet programs at other schools.

“This does not prevent magnet programs,” Rep. Bratcher said.

“Yes it does. You don't understand JCPS and that is clear from your answer,” said one parent in the crowd.

More specific questions like future funding of those programs and school capacity were also asked of the bill’s sponsor.

“That’s what I would like you to explain,” said a parent.

“I don't know how to run a school district,” Rep. Bratcher said.

“That's why you shouldn't be passing this bill,” said the parent while others in the crowd cheered.

The bill wouldn’t go into effect until 2019. Rep. Bratcher says there is plenty of time to get it worked out.

However, Sen. Morgan McGarvey says passing HB 151 without fully understanding it's impact is irresponsible.

“There are things that we could do better for parents. There's a student assignment plan that frankly needs updating as well. But I don't think that this is the answer to any of those problems,” Sen. McGarvey said.

House Bill 151 has already passed in the House of Representatives. Rep. Bratcher says it's likely it will pass in the Senate as early as next week and then become law.

Other issues like the Blue Lives Matter Bill and traffic lights were discussed at the town hall.

