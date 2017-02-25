The Latest: Suspect in custody in New Orleans parade crash

Indiana Conservation Officers say it took hours to find two missing women over the weekend because they kept moving.

Lost in the forest? The two things you must take on any hike

Police say golf great Tiger Woods has been arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

The 35-year-old's funeral services were held Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral Church in Owensboro.

“He will survive this. I will take him back anyway I can have him. I just hope he has quality of life ... something that man took away from him."

Louisville Iraq War Veteran fights for his life after being hit by alleged drunk driver

The details homicide detectives are giving about the victim and leads in the case.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

1 dead, at least 2 others shot near the Big Four Bridge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police say the number of people injured after a vehicle crashed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans has increased to 28 and a suspect is in custody.

Police Chief Michael Harrison says one person in custody and that he is being investigated for driving while intoxicated. Harrison says police do not suspect terrorism.

Harrison says that 21 people were hospitalized after the crash with five victims in guarded condition. Seven others declined to be hospitalized.

------

7:30 p.m.

Police say 12 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

The crash was reported Saturday at about 6:45 p.m.

New Orleans Police Department spokeswoman Ambria Washington said that "initial reports show so far that about a dozen people are in critical condition."

She says that number could increase as the investigation continues.

One woman at the scene told The New Orleans Advocate (http://bit.ly/2miOHGP) that a silver truck whisked by her just feet away as she was walking through the intersection.

Carrie Kinsella said, "I felt a rush it was so fast."

Twenty-year-old Kourtney McKinnis told the Advocate that the driver of the truck seemed almost unaware of what he had just done.

"He was just kind of out of it," she said.

