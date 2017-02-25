LACETT | Hoosiers battle back, beat Northwestern

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Northwestern thought it was about to take one on the road against Indiana.

James Blackmon Jr. had other ideas.

Blackmon hit a huge three to bring the Hoosiers within 2 with 40 seconds to play, then set up Thomas Bryant for a dunk plus the foul as Indiana managed to escape Assembly Hall with a win Saturday 63-62.

The IU junior guard lead the way with 13 points for the Hoosiers who had lost five straight going into Saturday’s game.

Northwestern had a chance to win at the buzzer but Bryant McIntosh missed a half-court shot as time expired. McIntosh led all scorers with 22.

Indiana returns to action Tuesday at number 14 Purdue.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.