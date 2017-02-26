Project Runway alum opens studio in Old Louisville

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He's competed on three seasons of "Project Runway," and now fashion designer Gunner Deatherage is setting up shop in Old Louisville.

While the space will be a place to create his newest designs, he's hoping it will also grow the fashion industry in the Derby City.

"I think it'll be for me as an artist to be able to kind of clear the head space and get going," said Deatherage.

While he could put down roots anywhere, the Madison, Indiana native chose Louisville, a place near and dear to his heart. "I've kind of grown up here as an artist and as a person. Not physically, but like mentally I think," he said.

While New York and Paris might be the meccas of fashion, Louisville's scene is still up and coming. Deatherage says only a handful of designers are making a living designing in the Derby City.

"It's really hard to do that here, because I think people are so accustomed to going to the mall to buy things, so we really do rely on the support of people around us," said Deatherage.

But he's determined to make it work in his South Second Street location that is more than 100 years old. "I walked in here and was like this space needs a lot of work, but I think it can hold it's integrity and be something beautiful that I can share with people," said Deatherage.

His fall/winter collection hangs in the space currently, but he hopes it will inspire two new collections that are in the works. "I think really beautiful pieces could cultivate here," said Deatherage.

The space will act as a design studio and showroom, but not necessarily a store front. Instead, appointments will be necessary as he'll be doing more custom work. He's currently got his hands full with Derby dresses. "I'm busy every day of my life. There's not a day that goes by that I'm not crazy busy," said Deatherage.

The space isn't just for his work. Deatherage wants the blank walls to feature the work of other artists like the painter now featured. "He can inspire my work, like I do cartoon driven things, as well just to kind of bounce ideas off," said Deatherage. "It keeps me creating fresh new ideas."

