Crews spend over 24 hours on fire scene at Breakwater Apartments, roads remain closed

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

Both Gov. Bevin and the CEO of Churchill are scheduled to make a major economic development announcement,

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Mike Dubke said in a phone interview.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

The University of Louisville Foundation has spent at least $174,000 – and likely much more – to have an outside accounting firm manage the “deferred compensation” plan through which the nonprofit organization handed out more than $20 million in extra pay to about a dozen high-ranking administrators over the years.

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

Former University of Louisville and U of L Foundation President James Ramsey at a foundation meeting, March 8, 2016

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

The price of 'obfuscation' | U of L Foundation spent at least $174,000 on outside accounting for extra pay program

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Crews have spent over 24 hours fighting a fire at a multi-million dollar New Albany apartment complex.

The brand new building at the Breakwater Apartments Complex could be a total loss.

The fire started around 5 a.m. Saturday and firefighters were still on scene through 9 a.m. Sunday. Several roads surrounding the scene remained closed.

Police say East Elm Street between East 3rd and 7th Streets is closed, as well as East 4th Street between East Elm and East Spring Street. The roads will be closed until further notice. Spring Street has reopened. New Albany Police say to avoid these areas and to allow yourself extra time when traveling in the area.

Fire crews say it looks like the fire started in a corner apartment on the third floor. High winds fueled the fire and it spread through the building quickly, according to officials.

Nobody was living in the building, because it was still under construction. The sprinkler system was installed, but not activated, according to the developer.

Officials say there were no injuries. Two firefighters fell through a floor, but were not injured.

The more than $26 million complex is still under construction with tenants scheduled to move in next month. The complex is notifying people who had apartments reserved, but at this point it’s unclear how long it will take to rebuild. The building was insured.

People already live in a second building at the Breakwater, but it was not damaged.

About 90 firefighters worked throughout the day on Saturday to get the flames under control. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what sparked the flames.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.