Crews spend over 24 hours on fire scene at Breakwater Apartments - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews spend over 24 hours on fire scene at Breakwater Apartments, roads remain closed

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Crews have spent over 24 hours fighting a fire at a multi-million dollar New Albany apartment complex. 

The brand new building at the Breakwater Apartments Complex could be a total loss. 

The fire started around 5 a.m. Saturday and firefighters were still on scene through 9 a.m. Sunday. Several roads surrounding the scene remained closed.

Police say East Elm Street between East 3rd and 7th Streets is closed, as well as East 4th Street between East Elm and East Spring Street. The roads will be closed until further notice. Spring Street has reopened. New Albany Police say to avoid these areas and to allow yourself extra time when traveling in the area.

Fire crews say it looks like the fire started in a corner apartment on the third floor. High winds fueled the fire and it spread through the building quickly, according to officials.

Nobody was living in the building, because it was still under construction. The sprinkler system was installed, but not activated, according to the developer. 

Officials say there were no injuries. Two firefighters fell through a floor, but were not injured. 

The more than $26 million complex is still under construction with tenants scheduled to move in next month. The complex is notifying people who had apartments reserved, but at this point it’s unclear how long it will take to rebuild. The building was insured.

People already live in a second building at the Breakwater, but it was not damaged.

About 90 firefighters worked throughout the day on Saturday to get the flames under control. Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what sparked the flames.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.