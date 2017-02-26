St. Matthews salon offers spring hairstyles - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews salon offers spring hairstyles

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) A St. Matthews salon has some spring hairstyles for a new, fresh look. 

Blades Salon and Spa's Co-owner Jack Sturgeon demonstrates some looks for men and women of all lengths.

Blades is located at 132 Chenoweth Lane.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.