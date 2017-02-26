Razzies announce winners - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Razzies announce winners

(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

(CNN) -- Is it the best of the worst or the worst of the worst?

The winners (or losers, perhaps) of the 37th Annual Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, were announced Saturday.

    The voters went political this year, with "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party" winning worst picture.

    It faced superhero-tough competition for the year's worst film with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

    "It all came down to two decidedly different examples of cinematic sludge: The $250 million comic book oop-us 'Batman v Superman' and the faux right wing 'documentary' 'Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,'" a statement from the Razzies read.

    Both films received four Razzie Award trophies, traditionally announced the day before the Academy Awards.

    Besides worst picture, "Hillary's America" also won worst actor and director for Dinesh D'Souza (who played himself), worst actress for the unnamed person who played Clinton and worst director.

    D'Souza was a good sport about it and appeared in the video announcement of the winners.

    "Batman v Superman" took home trophies for worst screenplay, worst supporting actor for Jesse Eisenberg, worst remake rip-off or sequel, and worst screen combo for stars Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill.

    "Zoolander 2" received one award for worst supporting actress for Kristen Wiig.

    Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

