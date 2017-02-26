Texas transgender teen wins state title, required to take on fem - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Texas transgender teen wins state title, required to take on female competitors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One wrestler in Texas is the subject of controversy after he won a state title.

Mack Beggs was born a female, but has been medically transitioning to male over the past year. He is taking testosterone to help with his transition.

However, a Texas rule forces him to wrestle in the category that matches the gender on his birth certificate.

Last year, 95 percent of Texas superintendents voted to uphold the rule.

Parents say they don't think it's fair to anyone competing. "If you use enhancements, you're not allowed to wrestle. It's always been the rule," said parent Patti Overstreet. "It's not fair for Mack, because he's not getting true competition or true experience (of) what it is to wrestle on his level. It's not fair for the female wrestlers because they are at a complete disadvantage," said parent Lisa Latham.

Texas state law says Beggs' hormones do not give him an unfair advantage.

Officials say certain banned substances are allowed if they are prescribed and administered by a physician.

