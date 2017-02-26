Death investigation underway after man found dead in apartment - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Death investigation underway after man found dead in apartment

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation after a man in his 30s was found dead inside an apartment. 

Officers responded to the 6100 block of Guardian Court after receiving a call from a neighbor around 9 a.m. Sunday.

The man was found dead and a woman inside was transported to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries. 

A child who was also in the apartment was unharmed. 

The cause of death of the victim is unknown at this time. Autopsy results are pending.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.