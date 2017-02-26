Standoff in Fairdale ends with suspect in custody

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

Two men in South Carolina were charged with harassment last week for forcing a juvenile alligator to drink beer, according to a news release from the South Carolina Department for Natural Resources.

South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile alligator to drink beer

South Carolina men charged with misdemeanor for forcing juvenile alligator to drink beer

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

POLICE: Two arrested amid chaos near Louisville's Big Four Bridge Monday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police Sunday afternoon in Fairdale.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Beau Brummell Drive just after 11 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

According to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, 20-year-old Brian Lucas and two other individuals were drinking at a home when an argument broke out.

During the argument, Lucas obtained a gun and fired a round at the individuals, missing both.

Lucas locked himself inside the home and refused to come out, prompting the deployment of the LMPD Swat Unit.

The suspect came out of the home on his own and was arrested shortly before 3 p.m.

Lucas is charged with Wanton Endangerment.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.