Standoff in Fairdale ends with suspect in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after a standoff with police Sunday afternoon in Fairdale.

Officers responded to the 10000 block of Beau Brummell Drive just after 11 a.m. on a report of shots fired.

According to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, 20-year-old Brian Lucas and two other individuals were drinking at a home when an argument broke out.

During the argument, Lucas obtained a gun and fired a round at the individuals, missing both. 

Lucas locked himself inside the home and refused to come out, prompting the deployment of the LMPD Swat Unit.

The suspect came out of the home on his own and was arrested shortly before 3 p.m.

Lucas is charged with Wanton Endangerment.

No injuries were reported.

