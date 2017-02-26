KSP asks for assistance locating escaped inmate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KSP asks for assistance locating escaped inmate

Justin W. Goad Justin W. Goad

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are searching for an escaped inmate from the Marshall County Detention Center.  

KSP officials say the jail contacted authorities around 3:30 p.m. Sunday saying 27-year-old Justin Goad of Paducah had escaped.

Officials say Goad stands 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has red hair, brown eyes and is of medium build. 

He is said to be wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants with black or dark colored shoes with white shoelaces. 

Goad was serving time for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, burglary and theft. 

If you have any information or see him, you're asked to have no contact and contact KSP Post 1 at 1-800-222-555.

