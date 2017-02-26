3 suspects face drug charges after traffic stop in Frankfort - WDRB 41 Louisville News

3 suspects face drug charges after traffic stop in Frankfort

Posted: Updated:
Jimmie Watson (left), Keith Davis (middle), and Dustin Watson (right) Jimmie Watson (left), Keith Davis (middle), and Dustin Watson (right)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men are in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop was made around 3 a.m. on I-64 on a moving violation Sunday. 

Officials say 5.3 ounces of suspected crystal meth and cash were found in the vehicle along with the three suspects.

46-year-old Keith Davis of Whitley City, Kentucky, is charged with speed, improper signal, careless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

36-year-old Jimmie Watson of Revelo, Kentucky, is charged with drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance and a second meth offense. 

32-year-old Dustin Watson, also of Whitley City, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, a second meth offence and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.