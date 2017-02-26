3 suspects face drug charges after traffic stop in Frankfort

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three men are in jail on drug charges after a traffic stop in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop was made around 3 a.m. on I-64 on a moving violation Sunday.

Officials say 5.3 ounces of suspected crystal meth and cash were found in the vehicle along with the three suspects.

46-year-old Keith Davis of Whitley City, Kentucky, is charged with speed, improper signal, careless driving, trafficking in a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Jimmie Watson of Revelo, Kentucky, is charged with drug paraphernalia and trafficking in a controlled substance and a second meth offense.

32-year-old Dustin Watson, also of Whitley City, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, a second meth offence and drug paraphernalia.

The three suspects are being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

