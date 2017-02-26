Local businesses concerned over impact of New Albany fire

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

The news release was issued after the arrest of 27-year-old Selket Taylor...

TwinSpires is the official mobile betting partner for Churchill Downs Race Track, the Kentucky Derby and Breeders Cup.

Churchill Downs Inc. will relocate TwinSpires headquarters to Louisville from California

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – Businesses in downtown New Albany are already feeling the heat following a fire that destroyed a building of a brand new apartment complex.

The Breakwater Apartments were schedule to begin occupancy in March but a fire destroyed one of the complex’s buildings and severely damaged another.

Businesses within walking distance of fire on Spring Street are already feeling the impact financially.

“It completely shut down our business yesterday,” said Steve Powell, owner of Taco Steve, which is across the street from the Breakwater.

Ross Wallace owns HIM, a menswear store only a block away from the fire. HIM opened for business in November and Wallace was excited to see a possible increase in foot traffic from those living at the Breakwater – something he knows is now on hold.

“It’s definitely worth waiting because we are excited for all the support they are going to be giving us all of our local downtown businesses,” Wallace said.

Management officials tell WDRB the destroyed building could take up to a year to fully rebuild and a couple of months to restore units in the damaged building.

Sunday morning, fire crews began demolishing what was left of the initial building in order to make it safer to monitor any possible hot spots.

A sprinkler system was installed but had not been activated yet because no one was living at the complex.

Investigators still do not have an exact cause for the fire.

