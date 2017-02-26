Kentucky Boy Scout troop honored for years of service - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Boy Scout troop honored for years of service



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy scout group from Middletown is honored for their years of service.

The celebration of Troop 321 took place at Middletown United Methodist Church Sunday.

Mitch Guthrie, the very first Eagle Scout in 1963, traveled back to Kentucky from his home in Missouri for the event.

Since then, nearly 100 young men have become eagle scouts.

But, they say it's more than just a rank, it's a way of thinking and living.

"A lot of activities here for boys to grow up, learn leadership traits, character traits, and to be better people," said Scout Master of Troop 321, Ben Snell.

Troop 321 also celebrated its 62nd anniversary Sunday.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

