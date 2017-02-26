Officials identify man found shot in Hallmark neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Officials identify man found shot in Hallmark neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the name of a man who was found shot to death in the Hallmark neighborhood Sunday night. 

Officers were called to a home on Penway Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday  on a report of a person down in the back yard of a home in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue, near Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway. 

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor, that person was 39-year-old Antonio Sublett. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say a woman inside the home shot Sublett during an argument. A child in the home was not harmed. 

The woman was not arrested, but police say they're sending the case to a grand jury to see if should be charged. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.