Officials identify man found shot in Hallmark neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner's office has released the name of a man who was found shot to death in the Hallmark neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers were called to a home on Penway Avenue just before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a person down in the back yard of a home in the 3000 block of Penway Avenue, near Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway.

According to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor, that person was 39-year-old Antonio Sublett. He was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say a woman inside the home shot Sublett during an argument. A child in the home was not harmed.

The woman was not arrested, but police say they're sending the case to a grand jury to see if should be charged.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.