Restaurant holds benefit for family of murdered employee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Restaurant holds benefit for family of murdered employee

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A benefit dinner was held for a murdered man's young children on Sunday.

33-year-old Nick Morris was a single dad who worked at the Ciao restaurant. 

Co-workers there held a benefit dinner and auction to raise money for a trust fund for his children.

The restaurant's owner hopes it will help when it's time for them to go to college.

Police say Morris was stabbed to death outside the restaurant by 22-year-old Timothy Singer during a smoke break on Feb. 17.

Co-workers say the tragedy hits home.

"It's like family. He was our family. And the neighbors have been great. We've pulled together as a community to work together to help everybody get through all this," Ciao owner Bridgette Pizzonia said.

The trust has been set up at Stock Yards Bank if anyone wishes to make a donation. 

