Metro Corrections director expected to address jail issues for a second time

Police could not say whether this shooting was gang-related or not.

Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

Indiana State Police troopers and Washington County Sheriff's deputies arrested 44-year-old William Knight yesterday in Pekin, Indiana, at his mobile home.

The release, which was sent by Philadelphia trial lawyer George Bochetto and Jared Weiss, the owners of the home, warn that the closure would be permanent.

Bryson Tiller shares about his favorite memories from Louisville -- and discusses some of his hometown role models...

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says quadruple shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Members of Louisville Metro Council have questions for Louisville’s jail director and hope to get answers on Monday.

“There are a lot of questions that other council members still needed to ask Director Bolton so we invited him back,” said Louisville Metro Councilman David James (D-6).

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton and the jail are facing criticism after several lawsuits claim the jail held inmates past their release date.

Earlier this month, jail officials admitted to holding an inmate for several months longer than they should have.

At the last meeting of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, Bolton blamed the lapses on overcrowding.

"When you have a system that is being taxed to the max, mistakes happen," Bolton said.

The city auditor is now looking at how the jail releases inmates, but that's not all city leaders are worried about.

"Some other questions we have have to do with security inside the jail because of the overcrowding, whether or not the systems in place are functioning properly," James said.

Two weeks ago, WDRB obtained photos showing the jail's camera system shutting down.

Sources say those cameras went out again Sunday morning.

"We get a daily report of our camera system and any camera that is having an outage or if there were sporatic cameras coming on and off. We look at those reports every day and get them corrected," Bolton said.

Bolton blames the technology and not the system itself.

City leaders hope Monday's meeting will offer insight into all of the issues, and allow them to make more informed decisions.

"It will allow us as we go into the budget process to determine what things we need to do in order to enhance Director Bolton's ability to run the jail efficiently," James said.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

