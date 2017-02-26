Metro Corrections director expected to address jail issues for a - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections director expected to address jail issues for a second time

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Members of Louisville Metro Council have questions for Louisville’s jail director and hope to get answers on Monday.

“There are a lot of questions that other council members still needed to ask Director Bolton so we invited him back,” said Louisville Metro Councilman David James (D-6).

Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton and the jail are facing criticism after several lawsuits claim the jail held inmates past their release date.

Earlier this month, jail officials admitted to holding an inmate for several months longer than they should have. 

At the last meeting of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, Bolton blamed the lapses on overcrowding.

"When you have a system that is being taxed to the max, mistakes happen," Bolton said.

The city auditor is now looking at how the jail releases inmates, but that's not all city leaders are worried about.

"Some other questions we have have to do with security inside the jail because of the overcrowding, whether or not the systems in place are functioning properly," James said.

Two weeks ago, WDRB obtained photos showing the jail's camera system shutting down.

Sources say those cameras went out again Sunday morning. 

"We get a daily report of our camera system and any camera that is having an outage or if there were sporatic cameras coming on and off. We look at those reports every day and get them corrected," Bolton said.

Bolton blames the technology and not the system itself. 

City leaders hope Monday's meeting will offer insight into all of the issues, and allow them to make more informed decisions. 

"It will allow us as we go into the budget process to determine what things we need to do in order to enhance Director Bolton's ability to run the jail efficiently," James said.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday Feb. 27 at 3:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.