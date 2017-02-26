BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 -- with a new Nu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 -- with a new Number One

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you don’t watch the Academy Awards, there is a wonderful way to invest your time: By finishing your ballot for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 earlier than usual.

I’m not Siskel nor Ebert. But I do have a Top 25.

1. Kansas (26-3) — This doesn’t appear to be one of those Kansas teams that will lose to Stanford or Northern Iowa, but you never know.

2. North Carolina (25-5) — The Tar Heels can put a bow on the ACC regular-season title Monday night at Virginia.

3. Villanova (27-3) — It’s fair to wonder if the Wildcats have handed the top spot in the East Regional to the Tar Heels by losing three league games.

4. Gonzaga (29-1) — The Zags didn’t need the extra pressure of being unbeaten, right?

5. Louisville (23-6) — The Syracuse beatdown was the Cards’ sixth double-digit ACC win.

6. Oregon (26-4) — But you could put UCLA or Arizona here.

7. UCLA (26-3) — But you could put Oregon or Arizona here.

8. Arizona (26-4) — But you could put Oregon or UCLA here.

9. Kentucky (24-5) — Malik Monk gives Kentucky a puncher’s chance against anybody.

10. West Virginia (23-6) — The Mountaineers have a chance to sweep Baylor Monday night.

11. Baylor (23-6) — The mojo is missing from a team that has lost five of its last eight. I don’t care how good the Big 12 is.

12. SMU (25-4) — If Larry Brown was the coach, nobody would question the Mustangs.

13. Florida State (23-6) — The Seminoles are still in play for the second-seed in the ACC Tournament.

14. Florida (23-6) — The Gators could use one more shooter, but couldn’t everybody?

15. Butler (23-6) — How do you beat Villanova and Xavier twice but lose to Georgetown and St. John’s?

16. Purdue (23-6) — The Boilermakers can secure the Big Ten title by beating Indiana Tuesday night. It doesn’t get any better than that in West Lafayette.

17. Notre Dame (22-7) — If you don’t enjoy watching this team play, that’s on you.

18. Wichita State (27-4) — My fellow voters have been too slow to recognize the Shockers.

19. Saint Mary’s (26-3) — At least the Gaels haven’t lost to BYU.

20. Duke (22-7) — For a team that was picked to cruise to the ACC title, the Blue Devils are getting a pass for a so-so season

21. Cincinnati (25-4) — In case you missed it, the Bearcats lost to Central Florida Sunday.

22. Iowa State (19-9) — Check the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones are tied with West Virginia for second.

23. Miami (20-8) — I wouldn’t want to play the Hurricanes in March.

24. Wisconsin (22-7) — The Badgers have two home games to regroup from losing four of their last five.

25. Virginia (19-9) — The Cavaliers also have two home games to create a big finish.

