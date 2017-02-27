"All Shook Up!" opens this week at the Jewish Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cardinals for the Appreciation of Musical Theater (CAMT) presents "All Shook Up!"

The show opens on Thursday, March 2nd and runs through Saturday, March 4th.

Thursday and Friday's shows begin at 7:00 p.m. There are two shows on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

CenterStage at the Jewish Community Center has welcomed the University of Louisville Theater group to perform this ode to the king, Elvis Presley.

"All Shook Up!" is a musical comedy about a magical jukebox and a leather-jacketed stranger and the impact they have on a loveless town.

The show features some of Elvis' biggest hits.

Cardinals for the Appreciation of Musical Theater is a Recognized Student Organization (RSO) here at U of L dedicated to the performance and overall appreciation of musical Theater.

It is the ONLY musical Theater group on campus and open to ALL students and community members.

You do not need to be a Theater major or have any experience to get involved.

They welcome all interests and talents, including singing, dancing, acting, musicians, tech crew (lighting, sound, etc.), stage managing, choreographing, costuming, advertising, and other contributions.

Click here to get connected to CAMT.

