LMPD officers make appearance in Oscar night commercial - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers make appearance in Oscar night commercial

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Some LMPD officers are featured in a new Cadillac commercial during Sunday night's Oscar broadcast. 

The department posted a link to the commercial on its Facebook page. The posting said "Great job LMPD. hashtag respect, hashtag free hugs, hashtag our Louisville".
The commercial aired during the Oscars last night.

Muhammad Ali is also shown briefly in the ad.

