WATCH LIVE: LMPD discusses arrest after DNA links suspect to att - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE: LMPD discusses arrest after DNA links suspect to attempted murder and rape case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD Sex Crimes Unit will discuss the arrest of Wadell Baker this morning. 

The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. in the First Floor Media Room at LMPD Headquarters. Click on the video player above to watch the stream. 

Baker was recently located after a lengthy search, and charged with attempted murder, rape and domestic violence after a DNA hit. 

