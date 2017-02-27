4 people arrested after Elizabethtown Police find meth inside mo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 people arrested after Elizabethtown Police find meth inside motel

Steven Shook (Image Source: Hardin County Jail) Steven Shook (Image Source: Hardin County Jail)
Harley Helm (Image Source: Hardin County Jail) Harley Helm (Image Source: Hardin County Jail)
Candi Mckinney (Image Source: Hardin County Jail) Candi Mckinney (Image Source: Hardin County Jail)
Kenneth Elliot (Image Source: Hardin County Jail) Kenneth Elliot (Image Source: Hardin County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police have arrested four people after meth was located at a Motel 6.

Police arrested 24-year-old Candi Mckinney, 45-year-old Steven Shook, 26-year-old Harley Helm and 52-year-old Kenneth Elliot.

According to a release, police received a tip on Saturday just after midnight concerning possible drug activity going on at the motel. Police say the tip stated that several local area residents were doing drugs inside several rooms at the motel.

Investigators say officers found the suspects staying in three different rooms at the motel.

Authorities say Mckinney admitted to smoking meth shortly before police arrived, but no contraband was found inside her room. Mckinney was arrested for meth possession.

Officials say Shook was found in another room at the motel and arrested for probation violation.

Police say Helm and Elliot were located in a third room and had meth and drug paraphernalia in their possession. The pair are charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

