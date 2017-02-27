Who ranked Louisville the No. 181 basketball city in America, behind San Marcos, Texas? Tiger's Tumble. Hat Tip to Frank Deford. Akoy Agau on the move -- again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The trial for three men accused of killing a Louisville toddler continued Monday, with testimony from the man responsible for finding out who killed 16-month old Ne'Riah Miller taking the stand.

Duwan Mason, William McLemore and Demarkus Tramber are all charged with murder after 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller was shot and killed August of 2014. It happened while the child was in her mother's arms, on the front porch of their home on 37th Street in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Ne'Riah's mother was also shot, but survived.

Two other men were charged in the case: Trey Anderson and Michael Dunn Jr. They pleaded guilty to lesser charges and testified against the other men last week.

In contrast to the first days of this trial, there was no emotional testimony -- it was all very procedural.

Sgt. Scott Beatty, the lead detective in the investigation into Miller's murder, took the stand. Beatty told the jury how the investigation led to the suspects. He described the shooting scene as chaotic.

Earlier, Shavonne Grant, the mother or defendant William Mclemore, also testified briefly about a police search of her home. She was later ordered to leave the courtroom because the judge said she was rolling her eyes and making inappropriate expressions during Beatty's testimony.

Also Monday, KSP forensic examiner Leah Collier said she analyzed a revolver as well as several cartridges and bullets connected to the shooting. The revolver was confiscated from Michael Dunn Jr., but Collier says none of the bullets she received are from his gun.

"I'm making the connection loosely that these were fired from what appeared to be one or more [guns]," Collier said. "I cannot identify these as having been fired from the same firearm. All I can say is that they all display that same physical characteristic that's consistent with a Glock."

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday.

