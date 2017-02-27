LMPD releases more details about human remains found on Outer Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD releases more details about human remains found on Outer Loop at I-65

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have released more details about human remains that were found over the weekend.

Police say the remains were located on Saturday morning in the area of Outer Loop and I-65.

Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, provided more information about the remains during a Monday morning press conference.

Lt. McKinley says the remains may have been in the area since last fall.

Based on an autopsy performed Sunday on the remains, officials say it's believed the person was a white male, possibly of American Indian descent. The man may have been between 5'11 and 6'3.

It's believed the man was in his 50s or 60s.

The man may have had long black hair, according to McKinley.

Investigators say the man walked a lot and may have had arthritis.

Authorities say a tan button-up shirt was found near the remains.

Police are checking missing persons reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

