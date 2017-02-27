RAW VIDEO | Police announce arrest of one of Louisville's Most Wanted fugitives

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested one of Louisville's Most Wanted fugitives last week, a man wanted for felonies including rape, sodomy and attempted murder.

LMPD Sgt. Tim Stokes told reporters Monday morning that 33-year-old Wadell K. Baker was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Sgt. Stokes said Baker was wanted in connection with two incidents. The first occurred on May 30, 2016, when LMPD Fourth Division officers were sent after someone reported that a woman was found in grave condition.

That woman was taken to University Hospital with "serious physical injuries," according to Stokes. An examination at the hospital revealed that she had been the victim of a violent sexual assault, Stokes said. DNA taken from a forensic examination of the woman was then run through a national database, and matched to Baker's DNA, which was already in the database due to a previous felony arrest.

Police say Baker was also linked to a second incident, which occurred on Aug. 13, 2016 in LMPD's Seventh Division. Stokes said police were dispatched to a second domestic violence case, and Baker was also named as the suspect in that incident.

Police say indictments were handed down against Baker in both cases, and police were able to arrest Baker on Feb. 22, 2017, in an operation that involved the LMPD Sex Crimes Unit, the Real-Time Crime Center, the 9th Mobile Fugitive Task Force, the Kentucky State Police Forensic Crimes Lab, the Special Victims Unit, the Victims Services and other surveillance and intelligence measures.

Both incidents involved victims who were domestic partners of Baker, according to police.

"His criminal record reflects a pattern of serious sexual assault on domestic partners," Stokes said.

In connection with the May 30, 2016 incident, Baker is charged with Rape 1st degree - Domestic violence with serious physical injury, Sodomy 1st degree -- Domestic violence with serious physical injury, Attempted Murder, Assault 1st degree - Domestic violence and being a Persistent Felony Offender.

In connection with the Aug. 13, 2016 incident, Baker is charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree and assault 4th degree - domestic violence.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 10.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.