RAW VIDEO | Police announce arrest of one of Louisville's Most Wanted fugitives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they arrested one of Louisville's Most Wanted fugitives last week, a man wanted for felonies including rape, sodomy and attempted murder.

LMPD Sgt. Tim Stokes told reporters Monday morning that 33-year-old Wadell K. Baker was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Sgt. Stokes said Baker was wanted in connection with two incidents. The first occurred on May 30, 2016, when LMPD Fourth Division officers were sent after someone reported that a woman was found in grave condition.

That woman was taken to University Hospital with "serious physical injuries," according to Stokes. An examination at the hospital revealed that she had been the victim of a violent sexual assault, Stokes said. DNA taken from a forensic examination of the woman was then run through a national database, and matched to Baker's DNA, which was already in the database due to a previous felony arrest.

Police say Baker was also linked to a second incident, which occurred on Aug. 13, 2016 in LMPD's Seventh Division. Stokes said police were dispatched to a second domestic violence case, and Baker was also named as the suspect in that incident.

Police say indictments were handed down against Baker in both cases, and police were able to arrest Baker on Feb. 22, 2017, in an operation that involved the LMPD Sex Crimes Unit, the Real-Time Crime Center, the 9th Mobile Fugitive Task Force, the Kentucky State Police Forensic Crimes Lab, the Special Victims Unit, the Victims Services and other surveillance and intelligence measures.

Both incidents involved victims who were domestic partners of Baker, according to police.

"His criminal record reflects a pattern of serious sexual assault on domestic partners," Stokes said. 

In connection with the May 30, 2016 incident, Baker is charged with Rape 1st degree - Domestic violence with serious physical injury, Sodomy 1st degree -- Domestic violence with serious physical injury, Attempted Murder, Assault 1st degree - Domestic violence and being a Persistent Felony Offender.

In connection with the Aug. 13, 2016 incident, Baker is charged with wanton endangerment, 1st degree, terroristic threatening 3rd degree and assault 4th degree - domestic violence.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections and is scheduled to appear in court again on April 10. 

