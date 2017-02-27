Chance of severe weather postpones tornado drill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chance of severe weather postpones tornado drill

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Wednesday and continues through next Tuesday.

On Monday, officials with Louisville Metro Emergency Services, the National Weather Service and Kentucky Emergency Management stressed the importance of having a severe weather plan both at home and at work.

A drill to test tornado sirens was originally scheduled for Feb. 28, but officials officials moved it to March 3 to avoid confusion since there's a chance of actual severe weather that day. 

"What everybody ought to take this to mean is that Mother Nature doesn't go on our schedule, and she can change them anytime she wants," said Joe Sullivan with the National Weather Service. "And it looks like we picked the right week for severe weather awareness week, and she's cooperated with us this way but we would have preferred that she wait a day or two."

Officials say you should have several ways to receive weather alerts.

