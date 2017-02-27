Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge rules Bill Cosby case to be decided by outside jury

Posted: Updated:

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A suburban Philadelphia judge has ruled that a jury from outside the area will hear the sexual assault case against actor Bill Cosby.

Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill ruled Monday. He says the jury will be sequestered during the trial.

Lawyers for the 79-year-old TV star had pushed to have his trial moved out of the Philadelphia suburbs because of worldwide media reports that brand him "a serial rapist."

Cosby is set to go on trial June 5 on accusations that he drugged and molested a former Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will decide where in Pennsylvania the jurors will be selected.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

