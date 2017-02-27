Shively Police arrest woman after alleged DUI crash into police vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police say they've arrested a woman after she drove while under the influence and crashed into a police vehicle, with her 2-year-old child inside.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m., near the corner of 7th Street Road and Arcade Avenue.

Police say they were dispatched to that location after someone reported that a woman was sitting in her vehicle with a child and appeared to be "intoxicated and confused."

When police arrived, they allegedly found 18-year-old Casey Brightwell in the car. Police say they had a short conversation with her, at which point she put her car in reverse gear and backed into a Shively Police officer's patrol car.

According to the arrest report, she then drove away, down 7th Street Road, with her 2-year-old in the back seat.

Police say they pursued her with lights and sirens activated, but she continued to flee, failing to use a turn signal on a lane change and come to a complete stop before making a right turn on a red light.

Police say they finally stopped her by boxing her in with vehicles.

According to the arrest report, she had to be held against the car, because she kept trying to pull away as she was being handcuffed. Police say she appeared to be under the influence of "some type of intoxication substance" -- and police found a baggie of suspected marijuana.

She was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, driving without an operator's license, disregarding a traffic control device, resisting arrest, failure to signal and possession of marijuana.

During her arraignment, after Jefferson County District Judge Annette Karem read the charges, and entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, Brightwell interrupted her.

"How am I facing felonies?" Brightwell asked.

"Ma'am, you need to calm down," Judge Karem replied.

At that point, Brightwell broke down into tears.

"I'm not gonna get felonies on my record for something that I didn't do," Brightwell said. "I will get an attorney -- and I will get a good one. That's what you don't understand. You're not gonna [EXPLETIVE] my life up."

A bailiff then led Brightwell out of the courtroom.

"No!" Brightwell said. "I'm not gonna let them [EXPLETIVE] my life up. I'm so sick of this. I hate the government."

Brightwell is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

