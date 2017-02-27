Louisville man faces drug charges after traffic stop in southern - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man faces drug charges after traffic stop in southern Indiana

Posted: Updated:
DeWayne Smith (source: Clark County Jail via MobilePatrol) DeWayne Smith (source: Clark County Jail via MobilePatrol)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop in southern Indiana over the weekend led to drug charges for a Louisville man. 

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old DeWayne Smith was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday afternoon at the intersection of SR 62 and Main Street in New Washington, Indiana. 

As the trooper approached the vehicle, he smelled "burnt marijuana" coming from the passenger side, and noticed Smith appeared to have his hand shoved down the back of his pants. 

The trooper's K9 partner, Teague, confirmed the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, but no drugs were found when the vehicle was searched. 

After running a computer check, police discovered Smith had a protective order against him -- and the person who filed it was in the car with him.

Smith was arrested for violating the protective order, but as he was being taken to the Clark County Jail, police found 10 grams of suspected crack cocaine along with marijuana concealed "in the crack of his buttocks." 

Smith is now charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, invasion of privacy, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

