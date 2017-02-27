Indiana man gets 60-year sentence for raping, killing 15-month-o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man gets 60-year sentence for raping, killing 15-month-old girl in 2016

Posted: Updated:
Kyle Parker Kyle Parker
Shaylyn Ammerman Shaylyn Ammerman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for raping and killing a 15-month-old girl.

An Owen County judge accepted a plea agreement for 23-year-old Kyle Parker. He pleaded guilty earlier this month to murder and kidnapping charges in the rape and murder of Shaylyn Ammerman. 

Prosecutors say Parker was drinking with Ammerman's uncle at the child's home in Spencer, Indiana in March of 2016 and waited until the family fell asleep before abducting, raping and killing the toddler. 

Ammerman's body was found the next day. 

Dr. Donna Stewart, a doctor who specializes in pediatric autopsies involving sexual battery and molestation, told police "this was the worst case of sexual trauma she had seen in her career."

Stewart also determined that Ammerman had died of asphyxiation, and that "the injuries to the nose and mouth area would be consistent with the offender placing his hand over Shaylyn's nose and mouth to smother her for to keep screams from being heard. The injuries to the throat area on Shaylyn's body would be consistent with the offender strangling Shaylyn."

Parker told police he poured bleach on Ammerman's body and burned her clothes and pacifier to get rid of his DNA evidence. 

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.