New Bullitt County sheriff expected to be appointed Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell's last day in office is on Tuesday, and the person who will appoint a new sheriff is across the hall in the same building, Bullitt County Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts.

Greenwell's retirement has been the talk of Bullitt County.

"I love the current sheriff," said Patricia Belin, a Bullitt County resident. "He's really good. I think he's doing this before his time. I hate that this is all happening."

Roberts is not commenting right now, but county officials say she will make a decision Tuesday on who the new sheriff will be. She's under that deadline because officials say there has to be a sheriff in place for deputies to have police powers.

"We're trying to overall make a mesh between city and county," said Shepherdsville City Councilwoman Donna Burke. "That's one of the things I'm hopeful for, and I know Melanie has got her work cut out for her trying to make a decision on who she'll actually place in that position."

On Friday, Greenwell submitted a handwritten letter announcing his retirement and wrote, "P.S. Jesus Knows," but didn't elaborate.

People who want the job include Bullitt County Magistrate Joe Laswell along with Larry Coy, who already filed paperwork to run for sheriff in 2018.

Sheriff's Office Spokesman Mike Murdoch says he offered to help fill the rest of Greenwell's term but has no interest in running for sheriff.

Some residents say they understand why Greenwell is retiring.

"I know there is some good candidates, and my prayers are there that the right one gets in that position," Burke said.

"I think there was some controversy," Belin said. "They've been on him for the past two years. I just think he's tired of it. I think he's kind of given up now. If they couldn't find anything on him for two years, I don't see where he would have to retire."

Greenwell's former Chief Deputy John Cottrell and former lead investigator Lynn Hunt both have filed civil lawsuits against him.

County officials say once a new sheriff is appointed, that person will be sworn in and will immediately start the job.

"We've got a good town," Burke said. "We're interested in making sure that things turn around so all you hear out of Bullitt County is good from now on."

The new sheriff will fill the remaining portion of Greenwell's term which will expire in December 2018.

