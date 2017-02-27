Nokia re-introducing cell phone from turn-of-the-century

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nokia is bringing back the iconic cell phone it originally introduced in 2000.

The new version of the original Nokia 3310 will come in several colors and has 22 hours of talk-time. The phone features old school T-9 texting, meaning Text on 9 keys, the classic game Snake, an MP3 player, and a two-mega-pixel camera.

It's expected to sell for $50.

The phone should be available sometime between April and June.

