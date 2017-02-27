Officer pleads not guilty in Philando Castile killing

Midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term "covfefe.".

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

POLICE: Two arrested amid chaos near Louisville's Big Four Bridge Monday night

The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.

Convicted killer now accused of exposing himself to 5-year-old at southern Indiana daycare

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.

LMPD says deadly shooting near Big Four Bridge was gang-related

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

La Grange man accused of violently raping teen girls, burning one with cigarettes

(CNN) -- Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who's accused of fatally shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July, pleaded not guilty in a St. Paul court Monday.

The killing July 6 became a sensation on social media when Castile's fiancee, Diamond Reynolds, live-streamed its aftermath on Facebook. Reynolds' 4-year-old daughter was also in the car at the time.

Yanez faces trial May 30 in Ramsey County Court in downtown St. Paul. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm.

The incident, along with a July 5 fatal police shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, sparked protests and debate about police-community relations.

"That's his right, to plead not guilty," John Thompson, a friend of Castile, said Monday. "It is what it is, we want everything to be fair and just."

During the traffic stop, Castile, 32, told the officer he was legally carrying a gun, but "the mere presence of a firearm alone cannot justify use of deadly force," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said.

Yanez told investigators he thought Castile had the gun in his hand and there was "no option" but to shoot.

But Reynolds said Castile was just reaching for his driver's license.

Since the shooting, Yanez has been released on his own recognizance.

He is due in court again on April 4 for a hearing on trial motions.

