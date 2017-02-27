Gov. Bevin says federal healthcare money is being wasted on Obam - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin says federal healthcare money is being wasted on Obamacare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he's fine with Kentucky missing out on hundreds of millions of federal dollars.

Gov. Bevin was at the White House for the National Governor's Association Meeting and took the opportunity to blast the Affordable Care Act.

He says the money the state is getting from the federal government to expand Medicaid has been wasted, and he doesn't want it.

"It's inappropriate to waste the taxpayers money," he said. "And to waste it on a failing system, a broken system, that's actually minimizing access to healthcare, driving out providers, more and more doctors saying I'm not gonna see a Medicaid patient because I can't afford to ... We're not solving the problem."

Gov. Bevin also emphasized the importance of replacing the healthcare reform law with something better. President Donald Trump is expected to lay out his plan in his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

