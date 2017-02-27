Investigators searching for cause of Breakwater apartment complex fire

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.More >>
Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.More >>
Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.More >>
The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...More >>
The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.More >>
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said he believes Monday night's quadruple shooting near the Big Four Bridge was gang-related.More >>
The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.More >>
The staff was still stunned by the stranger who stopped by with no connection, no kids and no reason to be there.More >>
They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.More >>
They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.More >>