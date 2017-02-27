UPDATE: Deputy coroner identifies man found in Valley Station cr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Deputy coroner identifies man found in Valley Station creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a man whose body was found in a creek in Valley Station.

The man was 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

The body was reportedly found Monday in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. That's east of the Dixie Highway-Gene Snyder Freeway interchange.

Officers arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. to find Shoemaker face down in the creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passerby, Aaron Radcliffe, found Shoemaker shirtless and in black shorts, lying face-down, partially submerged in the water. 

"I looked down and saw a dead man," Radcliffe said. "So I went to get somebody to call 911. I said, 'I just found a dead man in the creek.'"

The street was soon blocked off with LMPD homicide detectives, firefighters and a dive team working to pull Shoemaker from the water. 

"It's devastating," said Robin Siegwald, who called 911. "You don't know if the person OD'd and he drowned, or someone put him there, or there's been foul play. We don't know what it is."

LMPD is calling it a death investigation at this point, but no foul play is suspected. No trauma was found on Shoemaker's body, according to Robinson.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and Shoemaker's cause of death is pending toxicology results and additional studies.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News.

