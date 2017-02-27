UPDATE: Deputy coroner identifies man found in Valley Station creek

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Scottsburg Police say they've arrested a juvenile after a man was shot at southern Indiana park.

Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park

Teen shot in the leg at Scottsburg park

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

Police say he was found at a Super 8...

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

POLICE: Man traveled from Germany to Shepherdsville to meet underage teen for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a man whose body was found in a creek in Valley Station.

The man was 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker, according to Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson.

The body was reportedly found Monday in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Boulevard. That's east of the Dixie Highway-Gene Snyder Freeway interchange.

Officers arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m. to find Shoemaker face down in the creek. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a passerby, Aaron Radcliffe, found Shoemaker shirtless and in black shorts, lying face-down, partially submerged in the water.

"I looked down and saw a dead man," Radcliffe said. "So I went to get somebody to call 911. I said, 'I just found a dead man in the creek.'"

The street was soon blocked off with LMPD homicide detectives, firefighters and a dive team working to pull Shoemaker from the water.

"It's devastating," said Robin Siegwald, who called 911. "You don't know if the person OD'd and he drowned, or someone put him there, or there's been foul play. We don't know what it is."

LMPD is calling it a death investigation at this point, but no foul play is suspected. No trauma was found on Shoemaker's body, according to Robinson.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday and Shoemaker's cause of death is pending toxicology results and additional studies.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.