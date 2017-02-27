Harrods Creek Fire Department training on new rescue boat

They have not been charged in connection with the shootings that took place there.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana in April.

Coroner releases official cause of death for former child star Erin Moran

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From fighting fires to potential terror threats, the Harrods Creek Fire Department is preparing for the worst on the Ohio River.

On Monday, crews started training on a new water rescue boat. It is like having a fire truck on the river. In addition to fighting fires, the boat will respond to medical runs and even chemical spills on the Ohio.

"We wanted to have a vessel that could protect people from every end of the spectrum possible," Urekew said.

Captain Urekew said boat 1291 is that vessel.

"It's a CBRNE Patrol vessel," he said. "Chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives patrol vessel."

The boat was purchased with federal grant money after a risk management assessment.

"One of the things we realized that we aren't prepared to deal with is a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosives attack, whether it be on a barge or whether it be to some kind of private facility or industrial facility," Urekew said.

With two new bridges, the upcoming boating season and terror threats always a concern, the boat expands Harrods Creek's protection on the river.

"Whether we have people that choose to jump off of the bridge or accidents that spill over off of the bridge, or it just being a straight target because it's a bridge across two interstates, we will be patrolling that area," Urekew said.

Mike Isaac, a longtime boater on the Ohio River, said he's glad to know the new boat will be in action the next time the waters get choppy.

"You've got barge traffic, you've got currents running ... It's a little more to be respective of than your lakes are," Isaac said.

Crews will spend this week training and should be ready to put the boat in service in early March.

