Metro Corrections director again details jail's issues in front of Metro Council Public Safety Committee

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana in April.

The 56-year-old was found dead in her home in New Salisbury, Indiana in April.

Coroner releases official cause of death for former child star Erin Moran

Coroner releases official cause of death for former child star Erin Moran

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

The last day for seniors to enjoy the 5 percent discount is coming up soon...

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

LMPD says 'no snitching code' preventing closure for family of murder victims

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the second time in as many weeks, Louisville Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton answered questions of Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday.

Just hours before Bolton testified, four inmates inside the jail overdosed. Bolton said at least one of them was administered Narcan. All four are expected to survive.

“We have criminals out there that are probably getting arrested for no other reason than to bring contraband into the jail,” Bolton said.

Bolton blames most of the issues on overcrowding. The jail is currently running at 128 percent capacity, but city leaders says its more than that.

"Part of it has to do with overcrowding," Metro Councilman David James said. "Part of it has to do with management."

As far as contraband goes, Bolton says most items, but not all, are caught by a body scanner.

"It is a huge problem in this business," Bolton said. "Most of the jails, all but three, don't even have a body scanner in the state of Kentucky."

But James pushed Bolton to find out if officers are formally reviewed when using the scanner.

James: "It was a yes or no question." Bolton: "I get that." James: "So the answer is no?" Bolton: "The answer is no."

Union president Tracy Dotson also spoke, saying that his members are concerned with conditions, primarily cameras and radios working only intermittently.

"You get to a point where you're told you're working on that or wait until tomorrow," Dotson said. "My members are tired of waiting until tomorrow. We're having incidents every day."

Council members say they'll use all of this information to determine how much money to the jail needs in the coming budget cycle.

Related Stories:

Metro Corrections director says jail overcrowding is a problem for all people of Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.