Metro Corrections director again details jail's issues in front - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Corrections director again details jail's issues in front of Metro Council Public Safety Committee

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – For the second time in as many weeks, Louisville Metro Corrections director Mark Bolton answered questions of Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee on Monday.

Just hours before Bolton testified, four inmates inside the jail overdosed. Bolton said at least one of them was administered Narcan. All four are expected to survive.

“We have criminals out there that are probably getting arrested for no other reason than to bring contraband into the jail,” Bolton said. 

Bolton blames most of the issues on overcrowding. The jail is currently running at 128 percent capacity, but city leaders says its more than that.

"Part of it has to do with overcrowding," Metro Councilman David James said. "Part of it has to do with management."

As far as contraband goes, Bolton says most items, but not all, are caught by a body scanner.

"It is a huge problem in this business," Bolton said. "Most of the jails, all but three, don't even have a body scanner in the state of Kentucky."

But James pushed Bolton to find out if officers are formally reviewed when using the scanner.

James: "It was a yes or no question."

Bolton: "I get that."

James: "So the answer is no?"

Bolton: "The answer is no."

Union president Tracy Dotson also spoke, saying that his members are concerned with conditions, primarily cameras and radios working only intermittently.

"You get to a point where you're told you're working on that or wait until tomorrow," Dotson said. "My members are tired of waiting until tomorrow. We're having incidents every day."

Council members say they'll use all of this information to determine how much money to the jail needs in the coming budget cycle.

Related Stories:

Metro Corrections director says jail overcrowding is a problem for all people of Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.