KSU faculty takes next step toward no-confidence vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Faculty members of Kentucky State University voted Monday evening to move forward with a vote of no-confidence for Board of Regents Chairwoman Dr. Karen Bearden.

A no-confidence vote has been discussed for weeks by some faculty as the Board of Regents searches for the university’s next president.

At a faculty meeting Monday, members voted 42-28 to move forward with a no-confidence vote for Dr. Bearden. The decision on whether to move forward with a no-confidence vote for the entire Board of Regents will be made on Tuesday.

After hiring a search firm at the cost of $70,000, the Board of Regents landed on three candidates for the position of president.

Back in May, Raymond Burse suddenly resigned as president. Dr. Aaron Thompson stepped in to fill that role on an interim basis.

The Board of Regents' three finalists for the job are:

  • Said Sewell, a provost at Lincoln University in Missouri. Last September, the faculty Senate there voted to say it had no confidence in Sewell’s abilities.
  • M. Christopher Brown, a provost at Southern University in Louisiana. In 2014, he resigned as president of Alcorn State University after numerous reports of failures to seek required bids for upgrades to the president’s house.
  • Thomas Colbert is a justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court and alumnus of Kentucky State University.

Since the finalists were named, questions have been raised by students, faculty and alumni about how the search process was conducted and whether board chairwoman Dr. Karen Bearden has had undue influence during the process.

Many faculty and students question why Thompson was not amongst the finalists. 

