Selena's celebrates "Fat Tuesday" with New Orleans style food and fun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keith Kaiser lets the "Good Times Roll" at Selena's at Willow Lake Tavern on this "Fat Tuesday".

Selena's at Willow Lake Tavern fuses Creole and Sicilian cuisine with some New Orleans style fun.

The restaurant lives in Anchorage's legendary Willow Lake Tavern building.

Selena's draws on 25 years of restaurant success in Tampa to create one of Louisville's most tasty dining adventures.

It's the perfect place to eat some crawfish and drink a hurricane or two during the Mardi Gras season.

Mardi Gras, or "Fat Tuesday," is the last day of the Carnival season as it always falls the day before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent.

Traditionallly, "Fat Tuesday" is the last night of eating richer, fatty foods before the ritual fasting of the Lenten season.

Selena's at Willow Lake Tavern

Located in downtown Anchorage at

10609 Lagrange Road

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.