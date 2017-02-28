GIRAFFE WATCH: Signs of progress for the birth of April's calf - WDRB 41 Louisville News

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WDRB) -- Waiting and more waiting.  After a week of labor, April the giraffe is still waiting to give birth to her calf. 

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say she and the baby are doing well, and April's belly looks tight. That's a good sign, as her baby is kicking with those long legs.  Updates are being given twice a day. And vets did note that there are changes to April's "back end." 

April and her mate Oliver did get a chance for a little "yard time" on Monday. But both were just happy to stand in the doorway of their pen and gaze out. 

Don't expect much advance notice, when April goes into active labor.  Handlers say they won't post until the calf hooves are visible. 

The park is also capitalizing on the frenzy of attention and social media. They plan to unveil new giraffe print shirts today for what they call #AprilsViewCrew. 

And if you can't get enough of April and Oliver's wait for their calf, the Animal Adventure Park now has a giraffe emoji sticker pack for Apple and Android. It costs $1.99. If you're interested in finding out more, CLICK HERE.  

