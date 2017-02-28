GIRAFFE WATCH: Signs of progress for the birth of April's calf

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be coming to the Louisville Palace later this month.

Some Louisville murder victims have been gunned down in front of witnesses, but they're not all open-and-shut cases for police.

A senior at Floyd Central High School had a hospital cafeteria become her stage so her dad could watch her graduate.

The longtime principal of Norton Elementary School was fired by Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday following a district investigation.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper said he chose to stay on with the department after Chief Steve Conrad's staff changes last week, despite the loss in rank and pay.

Former LMPD Maj. Jimmy Harper says amid restructuring, he chose demotion despite loss in rank and pay

Jessica Price will not be going to jail -- unless she violates her probation.

Woman who left baby in trash can at Louisville Kohl's store sentenced to probation

Police say an Oldham County man was trading meth for sex -- and they believe there may be more victims.

RAW VIDEO | In jailhouse interview, La Grange teen says his father is innocent of rape charges

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WDRB) -- Waiting and more waiting. After a week of labor, April the giraffe is still waiting to give birth to her calf.

Keepers at the Animal Adventure Park say she and the baby are doing well, and April's belly looks tight. That's a good sign, as her baby is kicking with those long legs. Updates are being given twice a day. And vets did note that there are changes to April's "back end."

April and her mate Oliver did get a chance for a little "yard time" on Monday. But both were just happy to stand in the doorway of their pen and gaze out.

Don't expect much advance notice, when April goes into active labor. Handlers say they won't post until the calf hooves are visible.

The park is also capitalizing on the frenzy of attention and social media. They plan to unveil new giraffe print shirts today for what they call #AprilsViewCrew.

And if you can't get enough of April and Oliver's wait for their calf, the Animal Adventure Park now has a giraffe emoji sticker pack for Apple and Android. It costs $1.99. If you're interested in finding out more, CLICK HERE.

