Carroll County Sheriff enters rehab, chief deputy now in charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman has entered a rehab facility. 

Carroll County Judge Executive Bobby Lee Westrick confirmed Kinman entered rehab after clocking out on Feb. 26. Westrick says Chief Deputy Rodney Hawkins is running the department in Kinman's absence.

Hawkins was appointed chief deputy in November of 2014. 

Westrick doesn't know which rehab facility Kinman checked into or when he is due back. 

